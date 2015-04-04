DAKAR, April 4 Senegal has scrapped visa
requirements for foreign visitors and will slash taxes on air
fares as it seeks to revive a tourism sector crippled by high
costs and a regional Ebola outbreak.
The cost and administrative hassle of visas, coupled with
taxes on air tickets, led to a fall in the number of visitors to
the country.
The new measure on visa-free travel will come into effect on
May 1, President Macky Sall said in an address to the nation
late on Friday.
Sall also announced that government taxes on air fares would
be cut by half in a bid to make Senegal a more competitively
priced destination. It was not clear when the taxes on air fares
would be cut.
Many hotels along Senegal's coastline that were once full of
French visitors closed early this tourist season as fears over
an Ebola outbreak in neighbouring Guinea and nearby Liberia and
Sierra Leone came on top of a gradual decline in the industry.
Senegal recorded one case of Ebola last year but prevented
any further spread.
Senegal is looking for a strategic partner to relaunch its
indebted state carrier Senegal Airlines ahead of the opening of
a new international airport next year as it seeks to become a
hub for air travel in West Africa.
