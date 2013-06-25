DAKAR, June 25 Senegal plans to issue a new $500 million 10-year Eurobond this year at an interest rate of about 6 percent, the International Monetary Fund said in a report published on Tuesday.

The bond will enable the West African nation to close its financing gap and reduce its recourse to short-term financing from the regional market, the IMF said. It added that the yield on the bond would be in line with current yield on Senegal's other 2011 Eurobond. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)