PARIS Feb 25 Senegal secured pledges worth
about $7.8 billion at a donor conference that began in Paris on
Monday to help kick-start a development plan aimed at doubling
economic growth rates over the next decade.
Senegal is one of West Africa's most stable democracies. Its
president, Macky Sall, has been praised for anti-corruption
measures he has implemented since winning office in 2012.
But his government is under pressure to create more jobs and
diversify the economy.
The development plan being presented at a gathering of
private and public sector institutions in Paris this week had
sought 2.97 trillion CFA francs to help finance development over
the next four years, but managed to raise 3.729 trillion CFA
francs ($7.8 billion).
"This shows that Senegal has won the confidence of donors,
but that means we do not have the right to fail this trust,"
Sall told reporters late on Monday. "We have to make sure we put
this plan in motion."
The plan aims to boost output from agriculture, fisheries
and agro-industry, as well as the mining sector and tourism. The
government also hopes to make Senegal a logistics hub for West
Africa's market of some 300 million people.
Sall said the immediate objective was to ensure the former
French colony's economy grows about 7 percent annually over the
next 4 years from the current 4.6 percent and reduce the budget
deficit to 3.9 percent from 5.4 percent.
"About 46 percent of financing is for infrastructure, and
we're initially going to focus on 27-28 projects," Sall said,
highlighting in particular interest from the World Bank, French
Development Agency, the Islamic Development Bank and China to
finance rail projects.
Authorities say the 10-year "Emerging Senegal" plan will
cost just over $21 billion and will eventually target doubling
economic growth.
Unlike most nations in the region, Senegal has never seen a
coup. Power has changed hands several times during mostly
peaceful elections.
Sall has made fighting corruption a priority, a drive that
has left about a dozen senior figures from his predecessor's
administration in prison.
"Transparency and good governance will guarantee the success
of this plan," Sall said.
However, Senegal's burgeoning young population is clamouring
for jobs at a time when Dakar's position as West Africa's
francophone hub is being rivalled by the post-war recovery of
Ivory Coast, the region's economic heavyweight.
($1 = 477.8760 CFA francs)
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)