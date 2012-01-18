DAKAR Jan 18 Korea Electric Power Corp announced on Wednesday an accord with the West African state of Senegal to supply it with a 250 MW coal-fired power station at a cost of 300 billion CFA francs ($582.52 million) to be operational from 2015.

Under the agreement, KEPCO and the Korean Development Bank will entirely finance the building of the plant but in return will have the right to sell its energy output back to Senegal, which is fighting to overcome shortages in its power sector.

The agreement was unveiled at a joint news conference with KEPCO CEO Seung Kyoo An and Energy Minister Karim Wade. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; editing by Mark John)