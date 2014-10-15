DAKAR Oct 15 Senegal will award two offshore
oil blocs before the end of the year, the head of state-run
hydrocarbons corporation Petrosen said on Wednesday, days after
Cairn Energy announced an oil discovery offshore the
West African state.
"These are two blocs in Senegal's north offshore. We already
have proposals. We are evaluating the best for the state of
Senegal," Petrosen Director General Mamadou Faye said.
Petrosen will keep a third bloc where no research has been
carried out for itself. The firm will look for means to explore
the bloc, Faye said.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)