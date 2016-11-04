DAKAR Nov 4 In a report last week detailing
sub-Saharan Africa's dire economic outlook, the International
Monetary Fund singled out Senegal as a rare bright spot. One key
reason: it does not produce oil.
While low crude prices have hobbled exporters Nigeria and
Angola this year and African growth staggers to its slowest rate
in more than two decades, Senegal's economy will expand by over
6 percent.
Today, however, Senegal is on the verge of its own oil and
gas boom. With recent finds promising billion-dollar payoffs
within a decade it would do well to learn from the mistakes of
others.
"The oil and gas could boost the economy, but at the same
time resources can turn into a curse," said Ibrahima Aidara, an
economist at the Open Society Initiative for West Africa.
In Africa's top producer Nigeria, billions of dollars of oil
revenues have vanished while many in the country remain
impoverished. Long-time rulers in Equatorial Guinea, Republic of
Congo and Gabon have long used patronage systems fed by oil
wealth to help maintain power.
Already, claims of corruption and opacity in the
government's managing of the nascent sector have raised concerns
in Senegal, one of West Africa's rare, relatively stable
democracies.
"You cannot hide in your office and make policy, because
this affects everyone," Aidara said.
Companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil
and ConocoPhillips spent 60 years exploring in
Senegal before Edinburgh-based Cairn Energy struck oil
in deep waters in 2014.
Cairn reckons it could be sitting on upwards of 1 billion
barrels and plans to start production in 2021.
Dallas-headquartered Kosmos Energy boasts about 50
trillion cubic feet of gas reserves off the coast of Senegal and
neighbouring Mauritania - the equivalent of nearly two years'
worth of U.S. production.
Senegal's government forecasts that just one planned natural
gas project will bring in at least $10-13 billion - almost
equivalent to the country's gross domestic product - over the
next 25 years.
"We are experiencing the period before a new age for
Senegal," said Mahi Kane, a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers
in Dakar who has seen the number of energy firms seeking advice
on tax and legal issues rise five-fold in the last three years.
"WE NEVER BENEFIT"
When Ghana started exporting oil at the start of the decade
on top of gold and cocoa it was considered one of Africa's
hottest investment destinations. But its oil sector development
has been slower than some had anticipated.
A slide in crude prices since 2014 has meant oil has not
brought Ghana the wealth some had hoped for and the West African
country is currently receiving aid from the International
Monetary Fund to reduce inflation and lower the budget deficit.
In Senegal, where the average annual income barely tops
$1,000, not everyone is optimistic the looming oil boom will
reverse their fortunes either.
Hundreds took to the streets in the capital Dakar last month
arguing that the oil will only benefit international companies.
"The country only gets 10 percent," said Adama Seck, 50, the
leader of a small independent political party, referring to the
government stake in some contracts.
"We never benefit from our resources," he said, as police
fired tear gas and demonstrators scattered.
Despite its relatively high standing in anti-corruption
rankings, Senegal has not been immune from high-level graft.
Karim Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade, was
jailed last year for illegally hiding away funds in offshore
companies in the British Virgin Islands and Panama.
Wade was released by presidential pardon this year but
remains in the spotlight as the Senegalese Democratic Party
chose him to run in presidential elections in 2019, though it is
unclear whether he is still eligible to run.
"Despite its strong institutions, persistently high levels
of government corruption leave Senegal vulnerable to the
so-called resource curse," said Anaïs De Meulder, Africa Analyst
at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
LACK OF TRANSPARENCY
Critics of the government's handling of the oil portfolio so
far point to one high-profile deal involving President Macky
Sall's brother, Aliou Sall.
In 2012, Aliou Sall was a director of Petro-Tim, a company
created that year and registered in the Cayman Islands, that won
a 90 percent stake in two offshore permits.
In July 2014, Timis Corporation - run by Australian-Romanian
businessman Frank Timis - bought Petro-Tim's stake. A month
later, Timis Corporation farmed out 60 percent of its stake to
Kosmos Energy, which runs the project now.
"The lack of transparency is worrying," said Mamadou Diallo,
an opposition member of parliament who believes state oil firm
Petrosen should have exercised its right to increase its 10
percent ownership. "There is a use of political positions so
that the deal is not favourable to the people of Senegal."
Aliou Sall stepped down from his post at Petro-Tim last
month, citing a "campaign of demonisation" against him by
critics. He took a job at Timis Corporation.
The government says it will ensure oil benefits Senegal. The
oil ministry is rewriting its 1998 petroleum code to update tax
laws, strengthen the environmental code and add legislation
about hiring local workers.
Many oil contracts and company royalty payments have also
been made public as Senegal seeks to join the Extractive
Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).
President Sall last month set up a commission to oversee how
the new resources will be managed and plans are being discussed
to funnel some 30 percent of oil revenues into Senegal's
Sovereign Fund for Strategic Investments (FONSIS), the fund's
CEO Amadou Hott said.
Still, Cheikh Toure, a national coordinator for the EITI in
Senegal, believes civil society must play a bigger role in
managing the sector.
"How do we make sure that we put in place good laws and
conditions that will convince investors that they will be
operating in a safe environment and that the country will
benefit?" he said. "We have a long way to go."
