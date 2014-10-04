DAKAR Oct 4 Senegal's state owned hydrocarbon
firm Petrosen is set to sign a $400 million "farm-in" agreement
with Kosmos Energy and Timis Corp regarding its Cayar
and St. Louis offshore blocks, a draft document seen by Reuters
on Saturday showed.
According to the document, Kosmos has committed to drill two
exploration wells up to a total value of $240 million. It will
then drill a third well, or alternatively a first appraisal
well, to a value of another $120 million.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Catherine Evans)