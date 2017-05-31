DAKAR May 31 The World Bank will provide $29
million to help Senegal as it negotiates oil and gas contracts
with producers, it said on Wednesday.
Oil firms including BP and Total are
developing previously untapped oil and gas fields off Senegal's
Atlantic coast that could bring billions of dollars of profits
to the impoverished country in the next decade.
But many citizens have expressed concern that a lack of
transparency and the terms of recent contracts mean that the
financial benefits may not filter down to the wider economy.
"Enhancing the governance of the extractive sector,
strengthening the regulatory and fiscal framework and promoting
greater accountability between government and citizens will be
essential to ensure everyone benefits from natural resource
endowments," said World Bank Country Director for Senegal Louise
Cord.
It was not immediately clear where the money would go, but
the World Bank said it would help the government oversee the oil
and gas development and be more transparent in its negotiations.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)