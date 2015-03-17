* Sall's predecessor extended term from five to seven years
* Referendum pledge comes as some leaders seek extended term
* Sall urges release of Senegalese campaigners in Congo
By Daniel Flynn and Diadie Ba
DAKAR, March 17 Senegal's President Macky Sall
said on Tuesday he would hold a referendum next year to reduce
the presidential term to five years from seven, seeking to "set
an example" at a time when some African leaders want to lift
their term limit.
Sall declined to say whether he would seek a second term in
his West African country, regarded as a bastion of democracy in
a turbulent region, though he is widely expected to do so.
Sall pledged during his 2012 campaign that he would cut the
presidential term in Senegal to bring it into line with regional
norms after his predecessor, Abdoulaye Wade, increased it from
five to seven years.
"Have you seen a president decrease their mandate? Me, I am
going to do it," he told a news conference. "People must see
that in Africa, we are capable of setting an example and that
power is not an end in itself."
Sall, a former prime minister during Wade's term as
president, said the referendum would probably take place in May
2016. If the outcome is positive, the next presidential election
will take place in February 2017, he added.
Several long-standing African leaders are approaching term
limits. In Democratic Republic of Congo, President Joseph Kabila
has failed to win support for legal reforms to extend his rule,
while in neighbouring Congo Republic, the ruling coalition is
calling for constitutional change to scrap a two-term limit.
Sall swept to power in 2012 amid a wave of protests against
Wade's attempt to sidestep a term limit and to seek a third
presidential mandate. The popular opposition to Wade was led by
a civil society group called 'Fed Up'.
Three members of the Senegalese organisation were among 40
people detained on Sunday by security forces at a news
conference in Democratic Republic of Congo, along with a U.S.
diplomat and youth leaders from Burkina Faso and Congo.
The arrests of the pro-democracy campaigners came after
members of Kabila's own ruling coalition warned him in a
confidential letter this month seen by Reuters that uncertainty
over his plans after 2016 was harming its popularity.
"My position is to get these Senegalese citizens - members
of 'Fed Up' - released as quickly as possible so they can come
home. We are working on that," said Sall, declining to comment
on the reasons for their arrest.
