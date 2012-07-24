ABIDJAN, July 24 Senegalese telecom company
Sonatel's net profit rose 15 percent to 87.02 billion
CFA francs ($160.3 million) during the first half of 2012, the
company said on Tuesday.
Turnover rose to 323.61 bil,lion CFA francs from 312.25
billion last year, according to a statement posted on the
bourse's website.
"A control over operational charges in Sengal contributed to
the improvement in revenue margins, despite the impact from
increased competition, the crisis in Mali and unfavourable
regulations in Senegal and Mali," the statement said.
($1 = 542.7860 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
David Holmes)