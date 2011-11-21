DAKAR Nov 21 Workers at Senegalese telecoms operator Sonatel have voted to go on a 48-hour strike starting at midnight on Tuesday, the union representing staff at the firm said on Monday.

A similar strike last month did not disrupt fixed line, mobile and internet telephone services but unions last year shut down the West African country's long-distance and internet telecoms services for several hours.

The strike is over government plans to tax the operator for incoming traffic.

"We have declared a 48-hour strike from midnight on Tuesday that is renewable," Talibouya Fall, deputy secretary of the trade union federation Intersyndicale, told Reuters.

Fall said there would be greater disruptions in services but did not give any further details.

Sonatel is 42-percent owned by France Telecom with the Senegal government holding 27 percent, staff five percent, and the rest floated on the Abidjan-based BRVM stock exchange where it is by far the largest stock. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Cowell)