BRIEF-Mondo TV: unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica reaches partnership agreement with TV Atzeca for Mexico
* Unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica group reaches a global partnership agreement with TV Atzeca for Mexico
ABIDJAN, July 16 Senegal telecommunications company Sonatel's first-half net profit rose to 91 billion CFA francs ($182 million) from 87 billion CFA francs a year ago, the company said on Tuesday.
Sonatel, part owned by France's Orange, said turnover during the first six months of the year rose 10.3 percent to 357 billion CFA francs, compared with 324 billion in the same period last year.
The company said its results were lifted by increasing usage of mobile Internet. It said it had 1 million mobile Internet users in the first half of the year.
Sonatel operates in four countries in West Africa: Senegal, Guinea, Mali and Guinea-Bissau. ($1 = 499.3010 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Diadie Ba)
* Time Inc says has selected online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats as official ticketing partner for its Sports Illustrated Group family of sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Futures pointed to a modestly lower start for Canadian stocks on Wednesday, a day after the main stock index hit their highest in nearly six weeks on gains in shares of mining and energy companies.