* Wade returns after a two-year exile in France since defeat
* His son Karim goes on trial in June
* Tense and heightened security after flight delay
By Diadie Ba
DAKAR, April 26 Senegal's former President
Abdoulaye Wade returned to the West African country late on
Friday amid tight security at the airport, two days later than
planned due to flight problems that his party blamed on the
government of successor Macky Sall.
Wade's return was delayed after his hired jet was stuck in
Morocco, prompting accusations from the opposition Senegalese
Democratic Party (PDS) that the flight had been refused
permission to land in Dakar on Wednesday.
A government spokesman denied that authorization for Wade's
jet to land had been refused, saying no request had been
received ahead of time.
Wade, 87, has been living in France for the past two years
since his election defeat. A Reuters witness at the airport said
he declined to use the airport VIP lounge after disembarking,
choosing instead the exit like other passengers.
His return has heightened tensions in one of Africa's most
stable democracies. His son Karim faces corruption charges.
Police dispersed hundreds of Wade's supporters who gathered
at Dakar airport to welcome him on Wednesday. Outside Dakar's
main university, pro-Wade students threw rocks at police and
they responded with tear gas.
Wade waved to several hundred supporters who had turned out
at the airport to welcome him, chanting "Gorgui" "Gorgui"
meaning the old man as he is called in the local Wolof dialect.
At his party headquarters, some 4,000 partisans had blocked a
main thoroughfare, chanting and dancing.
"I'm back because I know what problems the people of Senegal
are facing, together we will find solutions," Wade told the
crowd that had waited until the early hours of Saturday.
Wade's party heads to local elections in June looking to
capitalize on frustration at stubborn unemployment under his
successor, Macky Sall.
Wade decided to come back after authorities decided last
week to press ahead with his son's trial in June. Local media
see Wade's return as a way to put pressure on Sall's government
before the trial.
"The government has arrested several directors, ministers
and people close to me, alleging that they have stolen billions
and have hidden the money outside the country, but there are no
billions hidden anywhere," he said.
His son Karim is accused of illegally amassing a fortune of
$1.4 billion when he was a powerful minister during his father's
government, running the ministries in charge of infrastructure,
international cooperation, energy and air transportation.
In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde this week,
Wade accused Sall of organising a witch hunt against his son in
an effort to eliminate Karim as an opponent for 2017 elections.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
David Gregorio)