* Capital Dakar short of water, major outage last year
* Desalination to be financed by Japan, private groups
* Water firm owned by Africa-focus private equity fund ECP
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Sept 30 Senegal water company Senegalaise
des Eaux (SDE) will look to desalination to keep supplies
flowing in the rapidly growing capital city of Dakar and try to
avoid a repeat of last year's shortages, the firm's chief
executive said.
A bustling hub for investors and aid organisations in
francophone West Africa, Dakar is built on a peninsula jutting
into the Atlantic Ocean and is hemmed in by the arid Sahel belt,
with no large supplies of water for more than 200 kilometres.
Its structural water problems came to a head in September
2013, when 40 percent of the city went without water for two
weeks after a pipe burst.
"Senegal needs to diversify its water sources to secure
supply and anticipate growing demand due to rapid urbanisation,"
Mamadou Dia, chief executive of private equity-owned SDE, said
in an interview.
Dia said that with financing from Japan cooperation agency
JICA, Senegal will build a 100,000 cubic metres per day
desalination plant by 2021 -- more than five times the current
shortfall. SDE will also bid in a tender for a second 50,000
m3/day plant with private financing.
Desalination is an energy-intensive process and Senegal is
already short of power, but the plant will have its own
generator, which will sell part of its electricity to the grid.
The water failure embarrassed President Macky Sall who
pledged to tackle water and power shortages after his 2012
election and end the practice of women roaming the streets with
buckets on their heads to collect water from mains pipes.
It also spurred criticism of the role of private investment
firms in utilities like SDE which provides water to around half
of Senegal's 13 million people, mainly in urban areas. France's
Multinationals Observatory has blamed the outage on Eranove's
"purely financial" water management.
SDE is 57 percent owned by French utility group Eranove,
which supplies drinking water in Senegal and Ivory Coast, power
in West Africa and had 2013 turnover of 411 million euros ($520
million).
Eranove itself is majority-owned by the Africa-focused
Emerging Capital Partners private equity fund, which has $2
billion under management. Construction firm Bouygues,
which won a water concession in the former French colony in
1996, retains a 19 percent stake in Eranove.
In a continent where most water firms are publicly owned,
Dia is a staunch defender of private enterprise. "Most national
water companies have reached their limits," he said.
Despite last year's water outage, SDE's contract was renewed
for another five years in December 2013 and its shareholder want
to expand further in Africa, where it competes with French water
multinational Veolia.
ECP co-chief executive Vincent Le Guennou said the group
plans several other investments in the region, including small
hydro dams in Mali and Ivory Coast, and gas-fired power plants
in Cameroon and Ghana.
"Our presence in Senegal and Ivory Coast is a platform to
develop our business model across the region," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7947 euro)
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn and Diadie Ba; editing by
Keith Weir)