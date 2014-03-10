* To buy Malaysian company for 75.5 mln stg, including debt
* To complete acquisition by end of March
* Shares rise as much as 6.3 pct
By Aashika Jain
March 10 Senior Plc, a British maker of
parts for the aircraft and the vehicle industries, said it would
buy Malaysia's UPECA Technologies to expand in the growing Asian
market.
Senior's shares rose as much as 6.3 percent in early trade
on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
Senior, which makes hydraulic components and wall panels for
Boeing Co and Airbus Group, said the deal value
was 75.5 million pounds ($126.2 million), including assumption
of net debt of 17.3 million pounds.
Privately owned UPECA supplies parts for Senior's civilian
aircraft programmes, which include work on the Airbus A320 and
A350 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
UPECA, which also has a plant in China, gets about one-third
of its revenue from the aerospace market with most of the rest
coming from the oil and gas industry.
Senior said prospects for growth were bright for both of
UPECA's two businesses.
"Asia is a very attractive region and an important one for
us," Chief Executive Mark Collins told Reuters in an email.
"There are high levels of customer interest in Asia-Pacific
... We're accelerating our presence in the region with this
acquisition and the three-fold expansion of our Thai facility,"
Rollins said.
Senior in July last year said it would expand an aircraft
parts factory in Thailand to cut manufacturing costs and
strengthen ties in high-growth Asian markets.
Rollins told Reuters earlier this month that Senior could
spend about 150 million pounds on acquisitions.
Senior said it expected the UPECA deal to close by the end
of March and immediately add to earnings.
UPECA said it expected sales to rise about 11 percent to the
equivalent of 31.3 million pounds in the year ending March 31.
Trading profit before interest, tax and depreciation is
expected to rise to the equivalent of 7.4 million pounds from
6.3 million a year earlier.
Senior's shares were up 1.6 percent at 294.3 pence at 1123
GMT.