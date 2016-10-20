LONDON Oct 20 British engineering firm Senior
Plc warned its annual profit would come in below
expectations due to lower demand for parts used in heavy truck
production and oil and gas markets.
Senior said in a statement on Thursday that its 2016
performance would be "lower than previously anticipated".
Analysts had expected the company to post annual pretax profit
of 80 million pounds ($98 million) for this year, according to
Reuters data.
Growth in Senior's aerospace division was offset by its
Flexonics division, which provides components for heavy trucks
in North America and for the oil and gas industry, the latest
deterioration from a unit which has been dragging on its
business since last year.
($1 = 0.8150 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)