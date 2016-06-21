June 21 British engineering firm Senior Plc said revenue at its Flexonics unit would be lower in the second half of this year as compared with the first, hurt by challenging market conditions in the heavy truck and oil and gas sectors.

Senior said cost initiatives would provide some improvement to profit at the unit, which makes hoses and valves for the manufacturing and oil and gas industries. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)