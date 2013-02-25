* Analysts expect 2013 revenue growth of nearly 9 pct -
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2012 revenue up 14 pct to 729.8 million pounds
* 2012 adjusted pretax profit up 17 pct to 91.1 million
pounds
* Shares rise as much as 9 pct
(Adds outlook, CEO quote, details, background; Updates share
move)
By Richa Naidu
Feb 25 UK engineering component manufacturer
Senior Plc said it expects sales to grow close to 10
percent this year, boosted by its takeover of commercial
aircraft parts maker Weston EU Ltd, sending the company's shares
to a record high.
The forecast tops analysts' expectations of about 9 percent
sales growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, despite
Senior's exposure to Boeing Co's recently grounded 787
Dreamliner aircraft.
Senior, which supplies wall panels and ducting to
planemakers such as Boeing and Airbus, said revenue
grew 14 percent to 729.8 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2012.
Sales at its aerospace business grew 23 percent to 470.5
million pounds. Weston, which was acquired by Senior in late
2011, accounted for about 55.6 million pounds, or 8 percent of
overall revenue.
Boeing, which has stopped delivering Dreamliners, is still
making the model and plans to double its production rate to ten
787s per month by early next year, Senior said.
Boeing accounted for 16 percent of Senior's aerospace sales
last year.
Aircraft companies such as Boeing and Airbus have
scrambled to fulfil a backlog stretching over several years,
guaranteeing component makers a steady stream of orders.
Airbus predicted that global airlines will spend $4 trillion
for buying aircraft in the next 20 years.
Strong demand from commercial planemakers offset declining
demand for military aircraft parts after defence spending cuts
in the United States and Europe.
"As we go into 2013, we're probably looking at a decline of
about 10 or 11 percent in our military sales," Senior's Chief
Executive Mark Rollins said in an interview with Reuters.
Sales to military planemakers accounted for 25 percent of
Senior's aerospace business in 2012.
Senior's full-year adjusted pretax profit grew 17 percent to
91.1 million pounds.
Senior's shares were trading up 6 percent at 234.61 pence at
1132 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. They touched a
high of 241.33 pence earlier in the day.
($1 = 0.6551 British pounds)
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)