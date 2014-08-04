Aug 4 Senior Plc, an aircraft and auto parts maker, said first-half pretax profit rose 22 percent, boosted by an increased demand for its products from the growing the civil aviation sector.

The company which makes hydraulic components, seal assemblies and aircraft wall panels, also said group CEO Mark Rollins would retire in the first half of 2015.

Pretax profit increased to 45.1 million pounds ($75.9 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 37.1 million pounds last year, said Senior, which supplies to companies such as Rolls Royce, GE, Boeing, Airbus and Caterpillar.

Revenue in the Hertfordshire-based company was nearly flat at 400.4 million pounds.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 48.5 million pounds, on revenue of 407.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)