March 2 Senior Plc, a British maker of aircraft and vehicle parts, reported a 5 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit, helped by strong growth in its commercial aerospace division as well as its smaller North American heavy trucks business.

The company's adjusted pretax profit rose to 102.6 million pounds ($158 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 98.1 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased 6 percent to 820.8 million pounds.

"Looking further ahead, a number of new aerospace programmes going into production and build-rate increases, together with economic recovery and expected market share gains in both the aerospace and Flexonics divisions, mean the outlook for Senior remains encouraging," the company said in a statement.

