BRIEF-Bayer still sees competition after Monsanto takeover
* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Senivita Sozial Gemeinnuetzige Gmbh :
* Will post profit again in 2014
* Sees profit of about 0.5 million to 1.0 million euros in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
* Samples sent abroad for testing (Updates death toll, adds comment from Liberia)