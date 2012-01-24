JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South Africa's Competition Commission said on Tuesday it had blocked a bid by Senmin International, a unit of AECI, from acquiring Cellulose Derivatives.

The commission said in a statement that the target firm was the only producer of a key component used by platinum mines for chemical extraction.

"Consequently, the Commission is concerned that ... the merging parties are likely to deny Senmin's competitors access to an essential input," it said.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)