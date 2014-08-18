UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Sensors and electrical controls maker Sensata Technologies Holding NV said on Monday its unit would buy Schrader group of companies from private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $1 billion.
Schrader, which makes tire pressure monitoring sensors, is expected to have $550 million in revenue this year, Sensata said. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.