Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.6 percent, tracking a fall in global stocks after weak global economic data, including manufacturing numbers from China and the euro zone on Thursday.
The rupee hits a record low of 56.91 on Friday, further raising worries.
Cement maker ACC (ACC.NS) falls 2.2 percent, while Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) loses 2.8 percent, a day after eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines for price fixing, a record penalty from anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI).
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)