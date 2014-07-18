Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty falls 0.3 percent, tracking weak Asian markets after news of a downed Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent investors into defensive assets.

Blue-chip stocks lead the decline, with State Bank of India falling 1.6 percent and while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) losing 1.9 percent.

Among other large-caps, Larsen and Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) falls 0.9 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd (TTPW.NS) slips 2.3 percent.

However, losses were capped because of sharp gains in technology stocks after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), India's biggest software services exporter, posted a better-than-expected profit for the April-June quarter.

TCS gains 3.7 percent, while Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) adds 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)