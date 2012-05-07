A stockbroker speaks on a mobile phone as he looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Banks and IT stocks are sold off as part of an Asian sell-off of risk. The weaker rupee also weighs on sentiment, as is uncertainty as the Finance Bill containing controversial tax provisions is set to be introduced to parliament.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Infosys drop over 2 percent each, among the worst hit blue-chip stocks.

Among banking names, State Bank of India falls 3.7 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank loses 2.4 percent.

NSE bank index has fallen over 7 percent in the month of May, compared to 4.7 percent fall in Nifty. Banks had outperformed the index from January to April, gaining 29 percent vs 13.5 percent gain in the Nifty.