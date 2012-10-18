An employee checks a customers' feedback book next to a Bharti Airtel logo inside its shop in Kolkata May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex is trading down around 0.1 pct. Bharti Airtel(BRTI.NS) falls 2.05 percent, while Idea(IDEA.NS) down 1.2 percent after the Telecom Commission recommended mobile phone carriers give up all their airwave holding in the 900 mega hertz band at the time of their permit renewals.

The move is opposed by the wireless industry which says it will cost about $24 billion more in capital outlay.

Asian shares gain to a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth.

Ahead of earnings, cement makers gain: ACC (ACC.NS) up 1.4 percent while Ambuja Cement (ABUJ.NS) up 1.65 percent, had fallen on concerns over outcome of earnings and outlook.

Mphasis (MBFL.NS) falls 2.06 percent and Piramal Enterprises (PIRA.NS) falls 0.33 percent after NSE said it will exclude both from trading in its derivatives segment.