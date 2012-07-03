Brokers engage in trading on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS).

Shares in Bharti rose 2.9 percent while Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) rose 5.6 percent after a tribunal's split verdict on 3G mutual roaming pacts.

IT stocks however, fell for the second day on poor near-term demand outlook due to delays in decision making, traders say.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) fell 1.6 percent, while Infosys (INFY.NS) ended 0.3 percent lower.

The Sensex provisionally rose 0.11 percent to 17,417.63 points.

The Nifty rose 0.18 percent to 5,287.95 points.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)