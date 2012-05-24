MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 1.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain in nearly two months, after a steep hike in petrol prices boosted oil stocks such as ONGC by kindling hopes of similar hikes in other fuels such as diesel.

More broadly, it was also seen by some traders as a tentative signal that the government may be getting more serious about tackling its fuel subsidies -- a big cause of its bloated fiscal deficit.

That sparked a rally in blue chips such as ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), especially at a time when some investors saw Indian markets as oversold, while Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) surged after saying it would buy 49 percent stake in a Qualcomm joint venture in India.

However, some of these gains may reverse on Friday after a ministry official clarified after the markets close that the meeting may not happen after all, citing the political backlash against the petrol price hike.

"Today's bounceback was unexpected. At least there is some action from the government where there was a complete limbo for a long time," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at advisory firm Way2Wealth.

The BSE Sensex rose 1.72 percent to 16,222.30 points, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since March 30 and recovering after two previous sessions of losses.

The Nifty rose 1.77 percent to 4,921.40 points.

Energy stocks were among the day's big gainers after a finance ministry official said a government committee headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Friday to discuss raising diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene prices.

A hike in fuels such as diesel would have a far bigger impact on the country's fiscal standing than the petrol price hike announced on Wednesday.

Doubts about whether the government can keep to its 5.1 percent fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year ending in March 2013 have been a big concern for investors and, along with global risk aversion, contributed to the fall in Indian markets.

The BSE Sensex is down 6.3 percent for the month, while the rupee on Thursday hit its latest record low at 56.40 against the dollar.

Whether energy stocks can sustain these gains will depend on any further signals on fuel price hikes, especially as the finance ministry cast doubt on a meeting to tackle the subject.

Goldman Sachs earlier said it expects limited hikes of about 3 rupees a litre in diesel, 50 rupees per cylinder in LPG, and possibly 2 rupees a litre in kerosene.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) rose 5.85 percent, its highest single day gain since June 2010. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL.NS) rose as much as 5.2 percent, before ending 0.6 percent higher for the day.

Financials also gained as part of a broad-based rally, spurred as well by a sharp recovering the rupee from its latest record low.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rose 3.4 percent, while Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) gained 3.6 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose 5.6 percent, the most in a single session since February 2, after it said it had signed a pact to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm Inc's (QCOM.O) fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country for $165 million.

Bharti said it would buy a 26 percent stake held by two Indian partners in the Qualcomm JV and the rest via fresh equity.

Software-services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) shares rose 8.9 percent a day after posting quarterly earnings that beat market estimates thanks to a turnaround at its unit Mahindra Satyam (SATY.NS).

However, some auto-related stocks fell amid fears about reduced sales of petrol vehicles.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) fell 0.75 percent, while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) lost 0.5 percent.

(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)