The illuminated Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen n Mumbai October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.12 percent, while the 50-share Nifty also falls 0.11 percent. Fall was in line with Asian peers, that slipped as slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies.

Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) shares down 3 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades stock and cuts target price.

Indian bank employees began a two-day strike on Wednesday to protest against proposed reforms that would ease mergers and allow more private capital, including foreign investment, in the banking sector.

State Bank of India is down 0.63 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank falls 0.64 percent.

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) shares gain 1.7 percent on the second day after opening of a riot-hit factory.