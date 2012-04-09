People look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty are headed for their biggest daily falls in two weeks as banking stocks were hit by fears about slowing deposit growth, while Reliance Industries dropped after Kotak became the latest brokerage to cut its earnings forecasts for the stock.

A rise in global risk aversion further contributed to the falls, after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday raised concerns about the outlook for the world's largest economy.

Traders, returning after domestic markets were closed on Thursday and Friday, also cited caution ahead of key events this week, including industrial output data on Thursday and Infosys' (INFY.NS) earnings on Friday.

The broader BSE index lost 1.4 percent, heading for its biggest fall since March 26, while the Nifty was down 1.5 percent.

Among banks, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 2.3 percent, while State Bank Of India (SBI.NS) lost 2.3 percent.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) fell 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)