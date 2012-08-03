MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edges lower on Friday to post a second day of losses as worries about the summer drought hit tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra and lenders with rural exposure, but broader losses were kept in check as defensive stocks rallied.

The summer drought, confirmed by the government on Thursday, threatens to make a bad situation worse for an Indian economy already crippled by a sharp slowdown in growth, persistent inflation and a politically hamstrung government.

The worries at home come during a cautious waiting period by global investors for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, after both central banks refrained from immediate action this week.

U.S. employment data later on Friday could become key in setting expectations for potential monetary stimulus measures from the world's top economy, with analysts expecting a rise of 100,000 jobs in July.

"Drought is not yet fully discounted. In the medium term, it is going to have an impact on the market," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm at Kedia Securities.

"People are still waiting for reforms by Wednesday before the parliament session begins. Otherwise markets would correct some more."

The 30-share BSE index fell 0.15 percent to 17,197.93 points, though it gained by 2 percent for the week, led by the initial optimism that global central banks would act.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.23 percent to end at 5,215.70 points.

Shares in state-run banks fell on Friday due to concerns a looming drought would increase defaults of farm loans, leading to higher provisioning in coming quarters.

Worries the drought would push up food inflation and delay any interest rates from the Reserve Bank of India also weighed, after the central bank kept monetary policy on hold on Tuesday.

Top-ranked State Bank of India (SBI.NS) fell 0.3 percent, while Oriental Bank of Commerce (ORBC.NS) fell 1.7 percent and Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS) retreated 0.64 percent.

Private lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 2 percent.

Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) shares fell 1.6 percent on growing worries the drought would hit rural consumption, sparking reduced sales.

For graphic on M&M tractor sales, click: link.reuters.com/nyp49s

Shares of two-wheeler makers also fell, given concerns of a slowdown in sales during the key festival season in the second half of 2012. Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) fell 0.2 percent, while Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) lost 0.9 percent.

Other consumer good stocks also fell, with cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) ending down 0.8 percent.

For graphic on monsoon impact on consumer good stocks, click: link.reuters.com/nyp49s

However, non-consumer good defensive stock gained, reflecting the global and domestic uncertainties.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) rose 1.6 percent, helped as well after U.S. health regulators approved its application to market a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) blood pressure drug Toprol-XL.

Power utility NTPC (NTPC.NS) gained 1.7 percent, marking its third session of gains during which the stock has advanced 5.9 percent.

Satyam Computer Services (SATY.NS) surged 6.3 percent after the software services exporter beat analyst estimates with a 56.4 percent rise in quarterly profit thanks to new business orders and currency effects.

The company is in the process of merging with parent Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS), which gained 5.8 percent.

(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)