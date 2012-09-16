A deluge after a prolonged drought is the only way to describe government action over the past few days. A double-digit percentage increase in diesel prices and reduced subsidies on cooking gas were always needed but had been impossible to implement because of political reasons.

The UPA government has finally mustered up courage to take this step -- or several steps, if one includes FDI in retail and aviation. The government is not in a mood to retreat despite political pressure and this is a very positive sign.

Following the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its third round of quantitative easing (QE3) and aims at pumping in $40 billion each month. This trigger would have been enough to boost the Indian markets but without domestic measures, its sustainability was in doubt. But with reforms announced by the government and indications of more to come, we seem to have entered a new zone with renewed confidence in the establishment.

Just a few days ago, macroeconomic indicators were getting worse and the policy paralysis had reached its nadir. Even the optimists had given up on any bold steps from a lame duck government and were expecting parliamentary elections earlier than in 2014. But the measures taken have stopped the rot in a single stroke and there is hope of a reversal soon.

The rupee was up 2 percent and the stock markets surged 2.6 percent. FIIs pumped in $500 million on Friday. Renewed confidence in the markets and foreign fund flows could turn things around for the investment cycle. Fund-starved sectors can now hope to raise capital, reducing the strain on the domestic banking sector. Further appreciation of the rupee could help rein in oil inflation and reduce the trade deficit, assuming QE3 doesn't unleash a speculative move in commodities.

The Reserve Bank of India policy meet on Monday would be keenly awaited as the governor is expected to cut rates, especially after the government's move on fuel subsidies. We could see a 25 bps to 50 bps cut in repo rates but the cash reserve ratio may be left untouched. This could boost the markets further.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in aviation was the policy measure with the least political resistance -- except from Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. The developments in the Vijay Mallya stable show that they were awaiting the opening up of aviation to foreign investors to put in place plans of saving Kingfisher Airlines.

FDI in multi-brand retail was a bolder move but it came with a rider that state governments would have the final word on implementation. It could be a slow starter as only four states and union territories had so far supported the opening up of multi-brand retail. I doubt this will have a real impact on existing retail players as the big international chains would prefer to set up from scratch than to buy out beleaguered domestic players.

The most important outcome of the policy announcements is that we will stop sulking and looking at the past. The mood on the street will definitely look up. Over the next few weeks, the macro data, however poor, will be ignored. Coincidentally, the timing of the announcement was perfect with increased liquidity and optimism in the universal banking system.

In all the hoopla, we seem to have missed the advance tax payments. Initial reports show 17 top companies have paid about 20 pct higher advance tax than last year. The figures for the rest would be known by Monday and this could raise expectations for the September-quarter results.

Beaten-down sectors such as banks, infrastructure, capital goods and metals were the top gainers in this week's rally whereas healthcare and consumer goods took a back seat. Improved sentiment should kick-start fund-raising plans of the industry as well as the proposed divestment by the government.

We are moving from extreme pessimism and hopelessness to newfound optimism. It is possible that in the short term, we may go overboard and expect the flood of policy measures to continue. A few bumps on the way could temporarily stall the rally. However, we seem to have digested much of the negativity and should be in a position to take them in our stride.

The government plays the role of an enabler and I hope they take this role seriously for the remaining part of their term. This shouldn't just be a flash in the pan. Despite the media image of Manmohan Singh, I am glad that the incumbent government has proved us wrong and shown renewed vigour.

The Nifty should cross the 5600 levels with ease and could head towards 5850-5900 with moderate resistance around 5740/60 levels. This rally could be similar to the one we saw in the second half of 2010 but with sectors such as infrastructure, capital goods and banks along with automobiles and oil & gas.

(The views expressed in this column are the author's own and do not represent those of Reuters)

(Ambareesh Baliga is a market analyst with 25 years of experience. He is a regular commentator on markets with a rich experience of handling wealth and institutional business)