Stockbrokers trade at a brokerage firm in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and the Nifty fall around 0.3 percent. Shares extended their fall, led by a decline in banking stocks, after preliminary data released on Thursday showed India's slowest growth in a decade could be worse than anticipated as the economy is set to have grown 5 percent in fiscal year ending next month.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) down 0.9 percent, while State Bank of India drops 1 percent.

Shares in Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) fall 2.8 percent, a day after the company's October-December net profit missed estimates.

State-run power utility NTPC Ltd's (NTPC.NS) shares fell 2.3 percent after the floor price of its share sale, scheduled later in the day, was set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)