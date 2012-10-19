Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.25 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.23 percent. Asian shares ease as markets consolidate gains from a three-day rally after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor.

A sudden fall in the rupee to its weakest against the dollar since September 21 also worries investors.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 0.5 percent ahead of July-September earnings later in the day.

However, cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) gains 0.2 percent ahead of earnings, also on Friday.