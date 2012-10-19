SBI launches up to $2.33 billion share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.25 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.23 percent. Asian shares ease as markets consolidate gains from a three-day rally after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor.
A sudden fall in the rupee to its weakest against the dollar since September 21 also worries investors.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 0.5 percent ahead of July-September earnings later in the day.
However, cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) gains 0.2 percent ahead of earnings, also on Friday.
CANCUN/NEW DELHI Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.