Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 0.9 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.87 percent on media reports the government is unlikely to go ahead with a much anticipated hike in diesel prices in the near term.

The rupees falls to its lowest in a month to the dollar, adding to the negative sentiment.

Asian shares are hit hard by deepening worries Spain would need a bailout, while Greece appeared unlikely to meet conditions of its aid package.

State-run oil stocks are hit, with Oil & Natural Gas (ONGC.NS) down 1.1 percent.

Blue chips hit across the board. Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) falls 1.8 percent, while Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) is down 1.1 percent.

Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) shares lose 2 percent on profit-taking a day after it hit a record high.