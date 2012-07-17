Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.35 percent, while the Nifty advances 0.28 percent. Bargain-hunting boosts recent under-performers: Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 0.38 percent after falling 12.1 percent in the previous three sessions.

Defensive stocks also benefit: cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) gains 1.25 percent.

Drug makers gain on expectations for solid April-June earnings: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) advances 2.55 percent ahead of results due on Thursday.

Among decliners, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 1.89 percent, down for a second consecutive session on valuation concerns.

Airline stocks drop, with Jet Airways (JET.NS) down 1.7 percent, on media reports state-owned oil marketing companies increased jet fuel prices.