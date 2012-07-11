People walk outside the Mumbai Stock Exchange building February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 0.23 percent, while the Nifty is down 0.21 percent, retreating after closing on Tuesday at their highest since March 15.

The falls track lower Asian shares on continued concerns about the global economy and the euro zone's ability to bring a debt crisis under control.

Investors booked profits in recent outperforming blue chips: ITC falls 1.1 percent after gaining 2.7 percent on Tuesday.

Mortgage lender HDFC (HDFC.NS) shares are up 0.2 percent ahead of their April-June earnings due later in the day.

Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 1.1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) adds 1 percent ahead of their earnings results on Thursday.

