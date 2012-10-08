A dealer reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 1 percent, while the Nifty declines 1.1 percent, heading for a second day of losses.

Investors book profits after the Sensex rose to 17-month highs on Friday, while the Nifty hit its highest in nearly 18-months.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) falls 4 percent after Morgan Stanley cuts its rating to 'underweight' from 'equal-weight', citing expectations for weaker refining margins and valuation concerns among other factors.

DLF Ltd (DLF.NS) drops 7.2 percent after anti-corruption activists accused the company of improper dealings with Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Both the property developer and the family member deny the accusations.

Infosys (INFY.NS) falls 1.3 percent ahead of its Q2 results expected on Friday, with investors worried the software service exporter will have to cut its guidance to reflect the stronger rupee and a potential weakening in global demand.