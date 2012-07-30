A broker monitors indices during trading hours at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 1.28 percent while the Nifty adds 1.42 percent, heading for a 2nd day of gains, tracking Asian shares on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will provide monetary stimulus.

Infosys (INFY.NS), the No. 2 software services provider, advances 2.5 percent, while capital goods maker, Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rises 2.9 percent.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gains 3.4 percent, rising for a second consecutive session after its better-than-expected April-June results on Friday.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) adds 3.5 percent, recovering from steep falls on Friday.

Executives at state lenders, including SBI, expressed optimism on Friday that asset quality would improve, as they focus on recoveries, one-time settlements with borrowers and turnaround of bad loan accounts to offset the pressure of rising bad assets.