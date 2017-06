A trader works at a stock brokerage in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index .NSEI loses 0.19 percent.

Auto stocks lead the fall, with Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) declining 1.7 percent as the stock went ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) declines 0.8 percent ahead of April-June quarter earnings later in the day.

Infosys gains 0.3 percent on bargain-hunting, marking its second day of gains.