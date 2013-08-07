Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/fILES

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and the Nifty fall around 0.2 percent in a volatile session.

Shares are tracking weaker regional markets that fell after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible reduction in its bond-buying programme.

State-run refine Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gains 1.6 percent after Credit Suisse and Barclays upgraded the stock, citing valuations and upside to earnings.

Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL.NS) shares rise 6.7 percent, paring some of the recent losses after the company clarified that its promoters were working to resolve unpaid interest on a personal loan with lenders. HDIL shares fell over 12 percent between Monday and Tuesday after a local television channel reported that its promoters failed to pay interest on a loan.

Unitech (UNTE.NS) surges 13 percent as of 1:49 p.m.

Shares in Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) fall 2.14 percent ahead of April-June earnings announcement on concerns about slowing vehicle sales.