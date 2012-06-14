Brokers engage in trading on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 0.8 percent, while the Nifty loses 1 percent, as banks lead decliners on expectations the RBI will ease rates less aggressively.

The benchmark inflation rose in May to 7.55 percent, though core WPI rose an estimated 4.85 percent, setting up expectations the RBI will still ease by 25 basis points on Monday, though it may not deliver the more aggressive action that some traders had hoped for.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index, fall 2.2 percent; had gained 7.3 percent so far this month as of Wednesday's close.

Auto makers also fall after previously gaining on hopes aggressive rate cuts would lower financing costs for vehicle purchases. The NSE auto index falls 0.9 percent; Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) down 2.8 percent.

