A terminal operator speaks on telephones at a local stock market in Chandigarh December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and the Nifty fall around 0.2 percent as of 12.04 p.m. Analysts expect some consolidation until the expiry of September derivatives contracts on Thursday.

Falls track lower Asian shares as protests in Spain underscored concerns about the country's financing difficulties.

Lenders fall on profit-taking after NSE's banking sub-index had risen 14.3 percent so far this month as of Tuesday's close.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) falls 0.4 percent, while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) falls 0.7 percent.

ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) gains 3.4 percent after Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to "neutral" from "underperform" on sturdier cement prices.