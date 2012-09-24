A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex fell 0.2 percent in early trading, while the Nifty fell 0.18 percent. Power sector lenders Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) and Rural Electrification Corp (RURL.NS) rise 2-3 percent on hopes of restructuring of loans for State Electricity Boards.

Defensive sectors fall as investors continue to bet on the government's reform measures and the U.S. Federal Reserve's new asset purchase programme, to favour beaten-down and high-beta stocks.

Cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) falls 1.7 percent, while Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) falls 2.1 percent.

Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) falls 1.1 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying it was trading above historical median valuations even as the macro economic environment remained tough.