Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 0.53 percent, while Nifty declines 0.48 percent. Hero Honda(HROM.NS) down 2.5 percent on expectations of a slowdown in demand and a pileup of inventory.

Other blue chips like Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fall on worries April-June GDP data on Friday will disappoint, dealers say.

Sentiment is also weak ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts later in the day.