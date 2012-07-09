Stock brokers trade in a brokerage firm in Kolkata February 16, 2009, in New Delhi. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 0.3 percent, while Nifty declines 0.4 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares after U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed, while China's inflation data on Monday showed falling demand for goods.

Earnings will be in focus this week. Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) falls 1.3 percent ahead of its earnings results on Wednesday.

Tata Consulting Services (TCS.NS) rises 1.1 percent while Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 0.4 percent ahead of its earnings results on Thursday. Both stocks had fallen more than 2 percent last week on worries about the global economy.

