People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 1.2 percent, while Nifty fell 1.3 percent. Indexes extend losses as the rupee hits a record low at 57.30 to the dollar, well below the psychologically key level of 57 on global risk aversion.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) shares fall 1.9 percent on renewed concerns about gas output after Canada's Niko Resources Ltd slashed the reserve estimate at the KG D6 block, in which both hold stakes.

Financial firms lead decliners: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS) falls 1.2 percent, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) falls 1.6 percent.

