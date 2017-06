Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 1.3 percent, hitting its lowest since January 9, while the Nifty is down 1.3 percent.

The Sensex is close to erasing its gains for the year, currently at 15,761.48 points versus its 15,454.92 close at the end of 2011.

Blue-chip stocks across the board lead decliners, tracking a more than 2 percent fall in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Infosys (INFY.NS) and State Bank of India fell 1-2 percent.

Global stocks routed by prospects of a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China.