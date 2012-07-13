A terminal operator speaks on telephones at a local stock market in Chandigarh December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI The Sensex provisionally fell for a third consecutive session on Friday as banks and property stocks fell ahead of inflation data on Monday that could help change expectations about whether the RBI cuts rates later this month.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) fell 1.9 percent, while DLF (DLF.NS) lost 1.6 percent.

Infosys (INFY.NS) fell 1.8 percent, posting a second losing session after sharply cutting its revenue guidance for fiscal 2013 on Thursday.

The Sensex provisionally fell 0.21 percent to 17,196.36 points. The Nifty lost 0.15 percent to end at 5,227.25 points.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)